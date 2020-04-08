The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately taken the lives of many people around the world and music has not been spared from sensitive casualties, since This April 7, one of the most important figures of the country and folk of the 20th century died, John Prine, who lost the battle against the virus at the age of 73. and after struggling for almost 3 weeks with symptoms.

This was reported by his family through a statement on the musician’s official Instagram account, where they mentioned that since Saturday Prine was tubed and receiving care but on Tuesday afternoon received this terrible news: “Many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the opportunity to send more of that love and support now. And let them know that we love them and that John loved them. ”

John Prine’s name may not sound familiar to many, However, she is one of those legends who lived her entire career in the underground, almost almost as a cult artist.. Prine was born on October 10, 1946 in Illinois, and influenced by his grandfather – who was the guitarist for the country singer, Merle Travis– started playing this instrument at 14 years old. He was a postman and did his military service but when he finished and in the early 60s he moved to Chicago with one purpose: to become a singer-songwriter.

After chipping stone everywhere, in 1971 he recorded his first self-titled album with which he received a lot of praise, thanks to the well-worked lyrics that you can find in songs like “Illegal Smile”, “Sam Stone”, “Hello In There” and “Paradise”. The success was so great that many began to call him the ‘Mark Twain of music’ and even ‘the new Bob Dylan’. Own Dylan confessed that he was a fan of Prine and even went out to play the harmonica with him in one of the first shows he gave in New York.

He kept releasing critically acclaimed albums like Diamonds in the Rough (1972), Sweet Revenge (1973), and Pink Cadillac (1979), but it would not be until 1992 with the album The Missing Years that he would win his first Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album. John Prine was a great inspiration to a lot of young artists and even his generation, collaborating with musicians of all kinds who admired him.

In 2010, My Morning Jacket, Drive-By Truckers, and more worked on a musician tribute album, Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine. In 2017 Prine performed at the Newport Folk Festival where she featured luxury guests the size of Roger Waters, Margo Price and Bon Iver, although with the latter he had a huge connection since John collaborated with Bon Iver on “Memories”, a melancholic song with which Justin Vernon managed to fulfill the dream of recording with him.

Upon hearing the news of John Prine’s death, musicians like Bon Iver himself, Bruce Springsteen and Chris Isaak They talked about the singer songwriter’s enormous legacy and the huge gap he leaves in country and folk music, that in recent years he has lost his greatest heroes and he is included in that list.

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were “New Dylans” together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. – Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020