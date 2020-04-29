Fifth matches of the End of 1991. Chicago Bulls, one step away from its first ring. The stage, unbeatable, the Forum in Los Angeles. The rival, the Lakers of Magic Johnson. The outcome, the one dreamed of Michael Jordan: Victory and first NBA title for him and the Illinois franchise. With an unexpected guest, John Paxson, who ended up being the key man of the crash.

The match also marks a before and after in Michael Jordan’s behavior in the game. As explained in The Last DanceJordan had totally grabbed the ball from the Bulls in his early years.

In the second season of Phil Jackson On the bench, things were starting to change and the Bulls were beginning to behave somewhat more like a team, although at key moments Michael Jordan continued to take full responsibility.

That changed in the fourth quarter of the fifth game of the ’91 Finals. Phil Jackson asked MJ for a quarter time in the fourth quarter with the duel tied to who was open. “Paxson,” he replied. ‘Ok, give him the ball. You don’t have to shoot all the shots. John is open. You can create. He is nailing them. ’

And so did Jordan. He started passing the ball to John Paxson, who finished the duel with 20 points. He scored 10 of the Bulls’ last 15 points with no shot missing (5-of-5 in those final minutes).

John Paxson: one of the most clutch players in Finals history 10 points on 5/5 shooting in the final minutes of our 1991 title clinching game. # TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/VQj4jfg8hl – Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 27, 2020

