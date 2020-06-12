John Morrison and The Miz will face Braun Strowman for the Universal title in Backlash under the rules of a disadvantaged fight

Since his return to WWE, John Morrison immediately resumed his friendship with his old partner The Miz. Both quickly took control of the SmackDown tag team division, coming to offer incredible title defense within the elimination chamber. However after the Wrestlemania season the two wrestlers abandoned their tag team title aspirations to focus on new goals.

This is how the team decided to set their sights on the new Universal Champion Braun Strowman. For the past few weeks Miz and Morrison have been dedicated to taunting the monster among men for their title match at Backlash. Up to the level that the possibility that both could obtain the victory to become co-champions is not ruled out. Under that premise, John Morrison offered an interview for Game Spot in which he talked about what they would both do if they won the title.

“We have talked about it in various ways. Being co-champions would be great. We could split the Universal Championship in half and wear it both equally in a kind of pendant. From selling it as merchandising the profits could be very good. Or in another way that we could do it is that the one who takes the account wins. If I cover Braun, Miz would have the opportunity immediately against me. And if he covered Braun, I would have a prime shot, “said John Morrison.

