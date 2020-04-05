WWE WrestleMania 36: John Morrison retains SD Tag Team titles

John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston in a ladder match to retain the Tag Team titles of WWE SmackDown at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The tag team match became a triple individual threat because The Miz could not be in combat therefore Morrison he would not have a partner and hours before the event it was announced that the defense would be carried out individually.

How was the match?

Kofi Kingston tries SOS, but Morrison doesn’t allow it. Morrison and Kingston climb the stairs, Morrison falls from the stairs. JoMo tries to get to the titles but Jimmy Uso pulls him by the legs. Exchange of blows between Morrison and Uso.

Kingston tries to surprise them by entering from outside through the stairs. However Morrison and Uso get him out of the ring.

Jimmy Uso takes John Morrison to the third rope for a superplex, but Morrison knocks him down on the stairs. Starship of Pain for Jimmy Uso !!!

JoMo goes up the stairs, however Kofi takes him down the stairs with a hurrincarrana.

The action does not stop, Morrison recovers and Kingston jumps over the champion. Uso tries to surprise him but Kingston receives him with the ladder. Kofi sets up a ladder over the ring where he places Uso.

Morrison climbs on the third rope and walks on it until he reaches Kofi !!!

Kofi surprises him with a Spanish Fly !!!!!

