A few years ago John Morrison commented that he would face Roman Reigns in 10 years once he learns to fight.

John Morrison recently spoke to Mat Elfring of Gamespot to promote WWE PPV Backlash Morrison and The Miz to challenge WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a title handicap fight this Sunday.

Morrison appeared on The World According To Wrestling podcast several years ago and made a negative comment on Roman Reigns when asked if he would like to fight The Big Dog.

John Morrison commented that he may want to take on Reigns in 10 years once he learns to fight. Morrison brought up that infamous phrase in the new interview with Gamespot, and revealed what he thinks of Roman Reigns today.

The former intercontinental champion commented:

“Someone asked me if I wanted to fight Roman Reigns. “I said, ‘Yes, I would love to fight that guy. Maybe in 10 years once I learn to fight. ‘ And they published it with an image of me smiling. «And I kept it at that time, but I’ve already been in the ring with him, until I saw the caliber of the struggles he can give at the moment. Reigns is another example of a person who strove to improve »

WWE Backlash 2020 card

Edge vs. Randy orton

Fight for the WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Bobby lashley

Fight at a disadvantage for the Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Fight for the RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Nia Jax

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

Triple Threat for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)

Fight for the United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade

