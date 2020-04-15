The great instances of world tennis sadly attend the advance of the coronavirus and more and more voices are warning of a real possibility that competition cannot be resumed. The global nature of tennis makes it very difficult that, as long as there is no effective vaccine, you can bet on bringing together thousands of people from very different countries to hold international tournaments. Thus, the national federations are already looking for solutions to avoid bankruptcy, while the players are eager to find some kind of national competition that allows them to play without putting their health at risk.

It seems obvious that the most complex thing in a few months will be traveling the world, but it is expected that movements within the borders themselves will be feasible with a series of measures. This is why the French Federation He has already hinted at his intention to create a national tour on clay, while in Spain there is an increasingly firm proposal to prevent clubs from being inactive and offer fans the possibility of seeing their best players live. In the case of Australia, one of the federations least affected by the crisis since it was able to carry out its tournaments, has been John Millman who is mobilizing to try to organize a really particular type of competition.

“If Australia recovers before the circuit is ready to resume, we have a unique opportunity to increase our country’s interest in tennis. Rather than hosting events that seek to raise millions of dollars, why not do something different? “noted a Millman proposing the following: An interstate team tournament each consisting of two Australian tennis legends (one woman and one man), six current tennis players (three women and three men), and two juniors (one girl and a boy), with the idea of ​​playing single, double and mixed double matches, contemplating establishing an alternative score to the traditional one.

What happens if the Australia recovers before the ATP / WTA Tours are set to resume. Here’s an idea. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/rrkJtJERsW – John Millman (@johnhmillman) April 14, 2020

It is not necessary to neglect a proposal that would allow generating a sense of identity in the fans and bringing tennis to all corners of the country. But how to economically support this proposal? “The players would sign contracts with a guaranteed money that would allow them to cope with the crisis until normality returns, while the fans would have a great opportunity to see the tennis players of the past, present and future of our country,” concluded a John Millman which already has the support of some compatriots like James Duckworth. We will have to check whether TennisAustralia a measure that can be perfectly extrapolated to other countries is taken seriously.

