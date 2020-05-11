John Millman He is undoubtedly one of the most combative tennis players on the ATP circuit. Not only on the track, but also off the track. With no hair on his tongue to comment on the most controversial issues on the circuit, the Australian also has that personal side that suffers seeing how he has to stay and can not step on a tennis court. That’s what he talked about in an interview with Todd Woodbrige for the TennisAustralia page, revealing how you stay physically and psychologically before the impossibility of returning to the competition.

“I have created my own gym and my own environment to do physical fitness here at home, also with training bikes. Through mobile applications I connect and share my data with other Australian athletes and so, together, we try to keep fit “says the player, who is using technology to personalize his sessions. And it is that for John the importance of taking care of the physique is even greater to be, in his own words, more dependent on him than other tennis players: “A big part of my game is my physical capacity and I don’t want to lose that, but it’s easy to lose it when you’ve been away from the constant activity of being on the circuit for a long time.”

Seeking new ways to get better and get creative pushes Millman to push himself at home just as he would if preparing for a tournament. Sometimes we see him lifting up his son in some videos, relying on the elements found at home to continue innovating. That has been his philosophy throughout his career: “There are always little things you can improve and I think that is what has helped me the most throughout my professional career. I have never wanted to stay stagnant. I think tennis it is constantly evolving and you have to evolve with it or you stay behind. It’s hard to have time on the track, but you can strengthen your legs and upper body now. “

Teamwork makes the dreamwork. -: @johnhmillman (IG) #tennisathome —- pic.twitter.com/zuvIACajAn – ATP Tour (@atptour) March 19, 2020

One thing to keep in mind: Unfortunately, the Australian tennis player knows what it’s like to be a long period of time without being able to step on a court. Rest periods after serious injuries have been a psychological challenge for Millman. They occurred three times: after two operations on the shoulder and one on the groin. But the challenge of not playing due to a totally external circumstance that, in addition, has put the world tennis system in check, is of an incomparable nature. “The worst thing about all this is motivation, not having a deadline in mind. When I went into the OR you could always think about which tournaments you would return to. I think setting daily goals, daily routines can help keep that motivation up.” .

We talked before about the important presence of the tennis player aussie on social networks, mainly having discussions with users about hot topics. John also confessed that these concerns about the current state of tennis were about to translate into a election for the Players Council, but there was something that stopped him: “They have approached me a few times in order to present myself to the Council, but the biggest problem for me is that you need commit for three years, is a minimum term of three years. Considering my entire injury history … I have never thought, at any point in my career, that I could keep three years before I retired. But yes, I am very interested in the organization and how to govern this sport. In the future, even when I am no longer playing, I would be interested in being present in the administrative part of this sport. “

