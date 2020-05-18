There are people who have the soul of a leader, who have the capacity to lead crusades in search of solving unjust situations. If something is making clear the coronavirus crisis is that John Millman he is one of those people. The Australian has been demanding drastic measures since the beginning of the crisis, he came to propose the idea of ​​organizing national tournaments that, subsequently, many countries have materialized, and is a strong opponent of the attitude of the ATP, repeatedly pointing out the need to better distribute profits and make structural changes in this sport. In statements collected by TheAge, the 30-year-old Australian and 43rd in the ATP ranking, redoubles his criticism of the institution that governs men’s tennis.

“I disagree with the criticism that has been leveled at Dominic Thiem. Your comments are likely to be unfortunate, but the responsibility for making tennis work, regardless of this crisis or not, rests with the ATP. It is unfair to burden the best in the world with the responsibility of contributing their money so that the most modest players can cope with this situation. There must be an institutional and joint response from ATP, WTA and ITF, “he said when questioned about the Austrian’s controversial position, refusing to give money from his earnings to alleviate the economic impact of the crisis at the base of the sport.

There were no criticisms of the Australian. “It is a pity that a misfortune like this has to occur for measures to be taken that we have been demanding for a long time. I have gone to meetings with organizers of Grand Slam, ATP, WTA and ITF And nobody wants to talk about the structural change that must be made so that many more players can live on tennis. We have had many opportunities to change this and we have not worked well. I hope that this crisis, at least, causes everyone to decide to make the necessary change, although I am not sure, “said a John Millman who wants to continue carrying the singing voice of the legitimate claims of the players.

