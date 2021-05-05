John Means pitched no-hitter against the Baltimore Orioles

The pitcher of the Baltimore Orioles, John means, made history by launching a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners in the MLB-Major League Baseball. Means just lost the perfect game when striking out a batter and the catcher couldn’t handle the ball, letting the runner go to first, it’s a strikeout by law, but he was on base.

John means has been the best left-handed pitcher of the Baltimore Orioles on the MLB 2021, this time he proved it by throwing 9 hitless innings or walking 12 strikeouts.

It is the season with the fastest three no-hitters, Carlos Rondon against the Indians, Joe Musgrove against the Rangers and John means against the Seattle Mariners. He no-hitter number 308 in the history of the MLB-Major League Baseball. Number 138 in American League history. Tenth of the franchise. Fifth in the history of the Safeco FIeld. This is the first time an Orioles pitcher has thrown a no-hitter since 1991. This is the first non-perfect no-hitter in which the team did not record a walk, pitch or error.

Here is the video of the last out:

JOHN MEANS NO-NO @ betthebases

https://t.co/3nccfUfP5o – Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) May 5, 2021