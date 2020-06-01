They are personalities with no middle ground, condemned to love or hate each other, to awaken extreme feelings in others and to live life in a particular way. John McEnroe continues to perceive Nick Kyrgios with that mixture of paternalistic feeling that makes him very hard at times, but also condescending at others. There are many times that the American has spoken about the young Australian, alternating the stick and the carrot, as it is said to explain that concatenation of criticism and flattery that seems yes but not constantly. In words picked up by Australian media, the one who was the winner of seven Grand Slams speaks openly of Kyrgios.

“He has everything to succeed. If we analyze his talent, I only consider that he is behind the Big 3 and Andy Murray“John assured, forgetting names like Wawrinka, Cilic or Del Potro, who have managed to win Grand Slams at this time, as well as many others who are in the battle and have won victories in Masters 1000 or ATP Finals, such as Dimitrov , Zverev, Tsitsipas and a long etcetera. “If he had concentrated on his work, I have no doubt that he would have already won some great tournament. It should be the next to get it, “said the American before offering his version of what happens to Nick.

This question is still in the air and many are those who despair at the attitude of the Australian. “To be successful in elite sports, you don’t only need talent, but you depend on your mental strength, physical condition and, above all, on the capacity of suffering you have to go further and explore your limits. How far is everyone willing to achieve glory? Nick has never wanted to answer this question, although I hope he will because I love his game, “acknowledged a McEnroe who would have no qualms about partnering with Kyrgios as a coach.

“Of course I would like to and I think if it were to work we would make an amazing team. It is likely that if he did not have the right attitude, we would be killing each other in a matter of minutes, but I am not the only one willing to work with him and who he believes can The best thing about his tennis. The problem is that he doesn’t seem ready to have a serious coach who makes him work hard. If he wants to do it one day, he knows he can count on me, “he assured. John McEnroe in a clear message to Nick Kyrgios.