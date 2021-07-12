John McEnroe and Boris Becker talk about Novak Djokovic’s success

Former American tennis player John McEnroe and german Boris becker He gave a few words to the BBC to discuss the success of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2021, proclaiming himself Wimbledon champion for the sixth time and achieving his 20th Grand Slam title. Is Novak the GOAT?

John McEnroe got wet again when it came to saying that he sees Novak winning many more Grand Slams in the next few years: “I have said it constantly and I reaffirm myself on it. I think Novak will probably win at least four or five Grand Slams. More. Everything is obviously going to depend on whether he manages to stay healthy. Djokovic has put himself way ahead of everyone in terms of accepting what he is doing. There is a lot of pressure on him lately and he is certainly proving his worth in situations of a lot of stress. He’s trying to break all the records in this sport. I hope he can continue at this level for a couple more years, unless someone steps up. “

The American spoke about the GOAT debate. Who does McEnroe see as the best ?: “It is incredible that in all sports there is this debate. Messi or Maradona? Jordan or Lebron? In tennis we have three players who have coincided at the same time and they all have arguments of enough to classify them as the best. Many consider that the best is who has won the most number of majors titles. Obviously it is important, but I think we have to look at other things. Finishing the year as number one in the world is also important, but at the same time People don’t like to talk about records, if someone had told me when I was playing that there would be three guys who would reach 20 Grand Slams, I would have said the same thing I told the referee in 1981, you can’t be serious!

Becker acknowledges that Novak studies a lot of tennis history

Another former player who spoke about what happened was the German Boris Becker, who coached Djokovic between 2013 and 2016: “Novak studies a lot of tennis history. He knows a lot about Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg or John McEnroe. He is aware of whom. he’s done what in tennis. That’s very important. I don’t know where he gets his motivation from. He just competes to break all possible records. Something similar happens with Rafa and Roger. It’s a sign of true greatness. “