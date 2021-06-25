John McAfee, the creator of the antivirus, is found dead in his cell in a Barcelona prison

John McAfee (Photo: Jose GOITIA via Gamma-Rapho via .)

John McAfee, the creator of the famous computer antivirus that bears his name, has been found dead in his cell at the Brians 2 Penitentiary in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), where he was admitted.

The judicial procession has traveled to the penitentiary center and investigates the causes of death, although, according to the Generalitat, “everything indicates that it could be a death by suicide.” The emergency services have practiced immediate resuscitation maneuvers, but they have not been able to do more than certify his death, reported the Department of Justice of the Generalitat.

The computer scientist, born in Scotland, was 75 years old and had entered prison on October 4 of last year, by order of the National Court. McAfee was arrested at the El Prat airport, Barcelona, ​​when he was about to catch a flight to Istanbul and since then he has been in preventive detention.

The death takes place a few hours after the same National Court agreed to his extradition to the US for alleged tax evasion. The American Justice had claimed him for, allegedly, having hidden high income between 2016 and 2018.

McAfee declared himself a “victim” of political persecution

During the extradition hearing, the businessman, whose tax debt in the United States amounts to more than four million dollars, claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes” and said he was the victim of political persecution for having denounced corruption in the tax agency.

“There is no supporting evidence that such a thing could be happening,” responded the National Court, which added that the claim “is protected by a crime …

