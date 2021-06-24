John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison after his extradition was approved

John McAfee, 75, creator of the famous computer antivirus that bears his name, was found dead this Wednesday in his cell, in a Barcelona prison, Spain.

The finding was recorded after National Court of Spain will authorize his extradition to the United States, according to information issued by the Catalan regional justice department.

Possible suicide of John McAfee

Also prison sources, they presume that McAfee would have committed suicide in his cell of module 1 of the Brians 2 penitentiary in the town of Sant Esteve Sesrovires, in the province of Barcelona, ​​northeast of Spain, according to what was published by the Spanish agency ..

The sources specified that the security services personnel Prison doctors tried to revive the British-American computer programmer and founder of McAfee, but his efforts were in vain.

Moments later, doctors pronounced McAfee dead.

Investigating McAffe’s death

Faced with this situation, a judicial delegation moved to the Barcelona prison, where McAffe was imprisoned to investigate the causes of his death, the sources of the prison indicate that everything points to suicide.

But so far, neither the prison authorities nor the federal authorities have issued a statement in this regard.

Before the computer programmer and businessman was found dead in his cell, the superior court approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States, where he is charged with the crime of tax evasion.

McAfee’s arrest was recorded last October, at the Barcelona airport, when he tried to board a flight Istanbul, in Turkey.

This, after the Spanish National Court issued an arrest warrant against McAfee, for an alleged tax evasion between 2016 and 2018.

For this reason, since October 14, 2020, the businessman was in preventive prison in Barcelona.

And now, the same Spanish National Court agreed to the extradition to the United States of the creator of the famous computer antivirus McAfee.

John McAfee’s United States Tax Debt

During the extradition hearing, the businessman, whose United States tax debt rises to more than $ 4 millionHe claimed to have paid “millions of dollars in taxes” and said he was the victim of political persecution for having denounced corruption in the tax agency.

“There is no supporting evidence that such a thing could be happening,” said the National Court, which added that the claim “is protected by a crime against the public treasury – tax evasion -” and that the requirements to agree on it are in place.

The businessman was characterized by having a villa full of extravagances.

