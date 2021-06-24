John McAfee found dead in prison before extradition to the US

John McAfee, founder of the famous antivirus that bears his name, was found dead in the Barcelona prison where he was serving a sentence before being extradited to the United States.

According to what was reported by El País, on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 23, John McAfee was found dead in the cell where he was serving a sentence in the Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve de Sesrovires in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The Spanish National Court had approved McAfee’s extradition to the United States, country where he would be tried for five crimes of tax evasion and five non-payment of taxes.

It was also announced by the Justice Department that the prison medical services performed resuscitation maneuvers on him, but could not save his life.

As reported by BeInCrypto, tax evasion offenses would carry McAfee maximum penalties of up to five years each.

These charges would be added to five other crimes that require maximum penalties of one year each. causing the antivirus mogul to face nearly 30 years in prison in his native country.

McAfee was the protagonist in many events related to the world of cryptocurrencies.

Since 2017 and 2018 when he became an influencer who said which projects were better than others, inciting inexperienced youth to invest in currencies he supported.

Thus, according to the United States Government, McAfee used his position to commit “Pump and dump” fraud with cryptocurrencies.

Through this activity, McAfee and his advisor managed to get “more than 13 million dollars”.

Source: Twitter

In October 2020 he was arrested at the El Prat airport in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on charges of tax evasion in the United States and for not declaring his taxes, something he had bragged about on social media.

In his own words, he was “having a fascinating time” in prison. while awaiting his extradition to the North American country.

An anecdotal fact is that, in 2019 BeInCrypto had the opportunity to interview (in English) the controversial computer programmer.

As well as expressing your thoughts on what freedom means and updating us on the development of your official McAfee Freedom Coin.

At the same time, McAfee expressed his confidence in the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, his skepticism about the launch of Libra and laid out his take on Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s decision to ban customers in the United States from using Binance.

