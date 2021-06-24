John McAfee, eccentric and creator of one of the most famous antivirus

The name of John mcafee will always be related to him famous antivirus software and eccentricity.

Millionaire, always surrounded by controversy and persecuted by the American justice for an alleged fraud and possible laundering related to the cryptocurrency market.

The creator of the famous McAfee antivirus died this Wednesday in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The strange death of John McAfee

With an extradition request to the United States pending, John McAfee was found dead in his cell at Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

The famous developer of one of the most used antivirus around the world had 75 years old.

Spanish prison officials, who they were not identified, have not offered details on the causes of his death.

Why was John McAfee wanted?

John McAfee was arrested in October 2020 at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, when he was preparing to take a flight to Istanbul, Turkey.

The New York South Prosecutor’s Office accused him of crimes related to fraud and money laundering obtained through the promotion of cryptocurrencies to investors.

These crimes were allegedly committed by the developer between 2017 and 2018.

He was also being sought to file charges for evasion of taxes in the state of Tennessee.

John McAfee awaited his extradition to the United States since October 4, after having been admitted to preventive prison on instructions from the Spanish National Court.

His beginnings at NASA

The billionaire was born on an American military base on September 18, 1945, in Cinderford, UK, in the days that followed the end of World War II.

He worked for the POT until at the end of the decade of the 60 it moved through several computer companies.

Finally, in 1987 he founded his famous company McAfee Associates, in which he developed the famous antivirus.

Despite of success of your products and your hefty fortune, John McAfee was always close to controversy.

In 2011 McAfee Associates was bought by the tech giant Intel and became part of its security division.

In his last years of life he even assured that he would be the presidential candidate of the little-known Libertarian Party, something that never happened.

Pioneer and eccentric millionaire

During his stay in prison, John McAfee claimed that he had paid million dollars in taxes in United States.

He said he was the victim of a political persecution for having revealed a corruption plot within the US tax agency.

However, the justice of that country accused him of having defrauded the payment of four million dollars.

According to the investigation that was opened against him, John McAfee and his executive advisor, Jimmy Gale Watson Jr., they made $ 13 million through a fraudulent cryptocurrency network.

John McAfee faced seven counts of stock fraud and money laundering who are punished with sentences of five to 20 years in prison. (.)