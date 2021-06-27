John McAfee dies in prison, MicroStrategy buys over 13,005 BTC, El Salvador launches Bitcoin airdrop …

Welcome to another BeInCrypto weekly crypto news compilation, we bring you the top 10 most relevant crypto news of the week of June 21-27, 2021. Instantly update the latest news on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, FinTech, stock markets, disruptive technologies, geopolitics , macroeconomics, trading and much more. Dig into the topics that seem most interesting to you.

The biggest crypto news of the week

John McAfee found dead in prison before extradition to the US

John McAfee, founder of the famous antivirus that bears his name, was found dead in the Barcelona prison where he was serving a sentence before being extradited to the United States.

Read the full article

Other relevant crypto news of the week

MicroStrategy buys more than 13,005 BTC and increases its reserves in Bitcoin

MicroStrategy announced on Monday, June 21, the purchase of another 13,005 BTC. As a result, the company accumulates a total of 105,085 BTC. The new purchase cost approximately $ 489 million in cash for the financial intelligence firm’s coffers and represented a cost of $ 37,616 per Bitcoin, including transaction costs.

Read the full article

El Salvador launches Bitcoin airdrop for its citizens through the official Chivo app

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has launched a new digital wallet for Bitcoin, and has announced that citizens will receive $ 30 after downloading it.

Read the full article

The CNMV and the Bank of Spain will regulate cryptocurrencies according to the MICA law

The latest bill of the Regulation of Cryptoactive Markets of Europe (MICA) designates the CNMV and the Bank of Spain as the main control bodies of cryptocurrencies. The draft also stipulates that companies offering services in the EU must be based in a European country. The rule excludes NFTs, for now.

Read the full article

Read more

Iran seizes 7,000 cryptocurrency mining machines

On June 22, Iran’s police through its director, General Hossein Rahimi, Tehran’s police chief, revealed that the cryptocurrency mining machines were located in an abandoned factory in Iran’s capital, which was being used to carry out digital mining activities, without permits granted by the State.

Read the full article

New NFT market for Latin American artists is developed by Argentines

The boom in non-fungible tokens (NFT) has also impacted Latin America in a particular way, the Argentine artist market is not out of the trend and that is why Kephi Gallery has been launched, a “cross-chain” NFT market with low fees where artists from different disciplines can meet, share and monetize their work.

Read the full article

Venezuela auctions its first state NFT in Rarible for more than $ 10,000

On June 25, 2021, Venezuela announced the launch of its first NFT as a country, on the globally known exchange NFT’s Rarible. The news was announced by Joselit Ramírez, national superintendent of crypto assets in the Latin American country on his Twitter account, where he pointed out that its creation was the reason for the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Battle of Carabobo.

Read the full article

Banco Santander tests Elliptic’s tool in cryptocurrency transactions

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic announced that it has completed a pilot test with Banco Santander to detect suspicious activities linked to cryptocurrencies.

Read the full article

Bit2Me launches a “Bizum” of cryptocurrencies for transfers without commissions

Bit2Me officially launched a new service similar to Bizum which allows you to send and receive cryptocurrencies and euros instantly and without commissions through a mobile phone or email.

Read the full article

Javier Zanetti and Javier Arrés join forces for a charity collection of crypto art NFT

On June 23 it was announced that the well-known soccer player Javier Zanetti and the renowned artist Javier Arrés will launch a unique and exclusive NFT for June 30.

Read the full article

Chivas selects the winner of the NFT art contest for the soccer club’s anniversary

The first international illustration contest for the “Rojiblanco Anniversary with the Hobby” concluded with great success after receiving a large number of participants. The digital art contest had the participation of more than 90 works by artists and fans of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara of 4 nationalities.

Read the full article

China bans banks and Alipay from providing services to cryptocurrency companies

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has lobbied major banks and the Alipay payment platform to stop providing cryptocurrency-related services.

Read the full article

In-depth analysis of the week

The adoption of Bitcoin is growing in Latin America.Why is this phenomenon due?

Latin American countries have been enacting or even signaling their interest in Bitcoin for the past few weeks.

Read the full article

Is Latin America an alternative for BTC miners after the disconnection in China?

China is once again the villain of the crypto ecosystem, although now it seems to have carried out an attack that it had not done before. With prohibitive measures for miners that were deployed in different provinces of the country, the Chinese authorities have generated one of the latest blows within the crypto market. Will Latin America have a chance in the midst of this chaos?

Read the full article

Interviews of the week

The digitization of leisure thanks to blockchain and NFT with the CEO of Amnesia Ibiza

When Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) resurfaced, blockchain became a sweetening word and a concept that represented the panacea to all of humanity’s problems. Indeed, blockchain is a very useful and flexible tool, but it is not the solution for everything, yes, used correctly it is an element that can change in an endless number of industries.

Read the full article

Join our community on Telegram and participate by asking what cryptocurrencies you should analyze next week:

https://t.me/BeInCryptoESComunidad.

The Top 10 crypto news post: John McAfee dies in prison, MicroStrategy buys over 13,005 BTC, El Salvador launches Bitcoin airdrop… was first seen on BeInCrypto.