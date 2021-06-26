John McAfee, creator of the antivirus, had a suicide note in his pants pocket

The magnate John McAfee, 75 years old and creator of the famous computer antivirus of the same name, was found dead on Wednesday in his cell of module 1 of the Brians 2 prison, the same day that the Spanish justice communicated its decision to extradite him to the United States.

McAfee left a suicide note in his trouser pocket, but so far its contents have not transpired. The Mossos d’Esquadra treat the death as a suicide, and the court of first instance and instruction 5 of Martorell is waiting for the results of the autopsy to confirm the causes of death. The family still does not know if the businessman left something in writing because he has not yet had access to the proceedings of the case, according to his lawyer.

The creator of the well-known antivirus entered prison, preventively, on October 4, 2020 by order of the Spanish National Court, which this same Wednesday had communicated its decision to extradite him to the United States. There, it was accused of tax evasion by hiding high income between 2016 and 2018. McAfee was arrested in October at the Barcelona airport as he was preparing to travel to Istanbul.

Thus, details and information about McAfee’s stay in Catalonia, especially in Tarragona, have transpired. His trip to Prat with the intention of leaving Spain began in Cambrils, where the confinement of Covid-19 could have gone unnoticed. However, he had thrown messages on social networks about their stay in different parts of the world to deceive Interpol, who had been on his trail for a long time.

The computer programmer uploaded photos to the networks that ended up uncovering their locationsFor example, a bottle of Catalan brand water when he claimed to be in a country of the former Soviet Union or a beach that he sold as in a paradisiacal area on the other side of the Atlantic and that was on the coast of Cambrils.