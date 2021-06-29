John Lithgow will return in season 9

For eight seasons aired from 2007 to 2013, James Manos Jr. He toyed with a character named Dexter Morgan that came out of a novel by Jeff Lindsay and that, irremediably, already has the face of Michael C. Hall. Showtime’s success was comparable to the disgust of its fans after the last chapter, an always tricky task that, on this occasion, resulted in multiple criticisms and a protagonist who claimed not to have dared to see that last episode.

But if all this happened, it was because of the satisfaction of the road traveled, a hundred chapters in which not only the meticulous and bloody antihero of the group shone, but some of the fearsome villains that he faced as Arthur Mitchell, known as the ” Murderer of the Trinity ”, which he embodied John lithgow in season four and won him an Emmy award.

Eight years after seeing how the protagonist faked his own death, and with the television returns forming part of the premiere schedule as if they were reboots on the billboard, Showtime already has the 10 chapters of a promising ninth season almost ready. fix things and that, according to Deadline, will have a cameo from Lithgow, something that at first seems complicated considering how his character ended.

There is still no fixed date for the return of the series but Showtime has already announced that it will premiere the ninth season of ‘Dexter‘ this autumn.

