One Championship returns with its fourth event of the month of April, as part of its premiere on American television through TNT. This Wednesday’s evening will feature a stellar fight between the Brazilian John lineker (33-9) and the North American Troy worthen (7-1).

We chat with John lineker prior to the stellar clash of ONE on TNT III, to be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, Asia.

After a significant step in the UFC, where he competed for five years and obtained important victories; Lineker now faces the best of the Asian circuit.

“There really isn’t a big difference, I’ve felt comfortable in both places,” explained Lineker. “The big difference is the fans, the Asian public interacts more with the fighter.”

His opponent, Worthen, who is 3-1 in the league, can look forward to a repowered Lineker.

“As always, you will see my best version,” said Lineker. “Going forward, looking for the knockout and giving the fans the best possible show.”

Also on the card will be the expected Muay Thai clash between two legends, Nieky Holzken Y John wayne parr. The co-starring lawsuit will be in the hands of Reece mclaren Y Yuya wakamatsu.