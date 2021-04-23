John Lineker slams Troy Worthen at ONE Championship

Brazilian John Lineker continues his sweeping pace at his new home at ONE Championship.

In his third fight for the Asian promoter, Lineker once again exhibited that devastating hand power that characterizes him. After punishing Troy Worthen’s body for much of the first round, John changed strategy and landed a brutal right hand to the chin of his opponent to send him semi knocked to the ground in the last minute of the first round.

From the beginning of the fight, Lineker began to attack Worthen’s body. In fact, one of his shots ended up landing Troy in the soft spots. After the brief arrest, John continued to primarily attack Worthen’s body, also adding kicks to the legs.

Although Worthen was already showing marks on his body, he was still standing in response to the Brazilian’s attacks. Lineker began to attack the head and closed some of his combinations with kicks to the base. In fact, he would send Troy to the mat with a kick to the leg. Shortly after 4:30 in the first round, Lineker responded to a Worthen offensive attempt with a solid right hand that would mark the beginning of the end. With Tory on the canvas, John went to finish him off and sign his third ONE Championship win.

John Lineker 🇧🇷 remains your top bantamweight contender with a THUNDEROUS KO of Troy Worthen! @johnlineker @tntdrama @BleacherReport @BR_MMA @brlive #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship # ONEonTNT3 pic.twitter.com/DDLzTD4oND – ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) April 22, 2021

After his spectacular victory, Lineker launched the challenge for reigning bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

“I came here to be a champion. I want to show Bibiano that I am better than him, and that I am the best in the world. “

ONE on TNT 3 full results:

John Lineker defeats Troy Worthen via KO (punches) – Round 1, 4:35

Yuya Wakamatsu defeats Reece McLaren via unanimous decision

Ok Rae Yoon beats Marat Gafarov via unanimous decision

Miao Li Tao defeats Ryuto Sawada via unanimous decision

Nieky Holzken defeats John Wayne Parr via KO (kick) – Round 2, 1:23 (muay thai)