John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen in his toughest year to date



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

John legend He has used his social networks to pay tribute to his wife, the model Chrissy teigen, on the occasion of Mother’s Day in the United States and the rest of the Anglo-Saxon world: a very special and important congratulation given the difficult year that the celebrity has had after losing, last September, her son Jack when he was already 20 weeks pregnant.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful wife! It has been a year that has put you to the test on many levels, but from which you have emerged stronger, wiser and happier, as well as a better mother than ever. I feel very lucky to have you as a life partner, that you are my inspiration and my best friend.. I want you for my whole life!“, The interpreter has directed him on his social networks.

The two lovers have supported each other throughout these difficult months and both have also done so in their two children, Luna and Miles, who have not stopped reminding them throughout this time of the satisfactions and joys that come from parenthood. In addition to helping them cushion the blow of having lost their desired baby.

“I am very happy that Chrissy also opened up to the world about what has happened to us, I think she helped us navigate through it and I think she has helped other families who are in the same situation as us,” the singer about her decision to speak out publicly.