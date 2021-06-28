John Langley, producer of the program ‘Cops’, died during a competition in Ensenada – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

John Langley died this Saturday of apparent cardiac arrest at the age of 78, according to his representatives. The writer and film and television producer was in Ensenada competing in an Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race.

Langley was a fundamental piece in the beginning of reality shows, in 1989 he created with Malcolm Barbour the popular television program Cops.

The program consists of documenting different police officers in the United States as they confront thieves, traffickers or any individual who sought to break the law.

Cops was canceled in 2020 after protests over the George Floyd case, the reality show was embroiled in controversy and went off the air after 32 seasons with more than a thousand episodes.

Regarding his personal life, Langley was born in Oklahoma and served in the intelligence unit of the United States Army in the early 1960s. Following his service he graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hill and attended the University of Irvine for graduate school.

In addition to Cops, the late writer co-directed and wrote the 1983 documentary Cocaine Blues, in which figures such as Frank Zappa, Paul Krassner and Hoyt Axton appear. He also did a television special called American Vice: The Doping of a Nation, which featured drug arrests similar to Cops.

He later produced the series Inside American Jail and Las Vegas Jailhouse, on both of which he collaborated with his son, Morgan Langley. Morgan oversees Langley Productions and is an executive producer for Cops.