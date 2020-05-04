John Lafia, creator and screenwriter of ‘Chucky’, committed suicide at his Los Angeles home, his family and local authorities reported

American screenwriter and director John Lafia, known for working on the ‘sagaChucky, Devil Doll‘, He took his life in his house The AngelsThis was reported by his family and local authorities during the first hours of this Sunday.

Lafia, together with the filmmakers Tom holland and Don Mancini, developed the script and direction for the 1988 installments ‘Chucky’ and 1990 ‘Chucky 2’.

RIP @JohnLafia LOVE YOU ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/mtOqemlqmq – Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) May 2, 2020

We are devastated to learn of the passing of our friend John Lafia. It was a crucial part of the ‘Chucky’ family from the beginning. He co-wrote the original script for ‘Child’s Play’ along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed ‘Child’s Play 2’, the favorite movie among ‘Chucky’ fans, ”Mancini said on Facebook.

Devastated by this news. John was a crucial part of the Chucky family from the very beginning. I have co-wrote the original… Posted by Don Mancini on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Also, his partner was responsible for paying him a small tribute on the social network, with some titles where he participated and added: “John was an artist incredibly generous. He let me accompany him to every meeting and follow him on set; taught me more about cinema during production of that movie, that several semesters at school. John was also one of the most curious and creative people I have ever met, someone who always took photos and I wrote down ideas“

Other productions for which the Californian, who was 63 years old, worked were ‘Babylon 5’, ‘The Dead Zone’, ‘Firestorm: Last Stand at Yellowstone’, ‘The Blue Iguana’, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ and the video game ‘ Corpse Killer ‘from Digital Pictures / Sega.

John is survived by his two children Tess and Kane, who spawned with the illustrator Beverly Hong. Another of his passions was music, he mainly worked for the underground scene from the 1980s, and in 2019 released a double compilation album which he titled John Lafia 1980-1985.

With information from Notimex