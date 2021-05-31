John Krasinski Reacts to Amy Schumer’s Joke About His Marriage

Amy schumer has an unusual perspective on John krasinski and Emily blunt‘s marriage.

The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Sunday, May 30 to post an image from the new film A Quiet Place Part II and encourage fans to head to a movie theater to check it out. In her caption, she joked about the A-list couple’s relationship, given that John directed Emily in the horror movie.

“I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away,” Amy wrote. “Amazing to be in a movie theater !! [popcorn emoji]”

She continued, “and although Ive said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

Among those commenting on the lighthearted post was John himself, who replied, “Thank you Amy! … for blowing up our whole marriage spot.”

Not only did the 41-year-old Jack Ryan actor prove he has a good sense of humor about Amy’s remark, but he can also take solace in knowing he wasn’t the only target of her recent quips.