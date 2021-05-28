John Krasinski obsessed with being in Fantastic Four

Share

Marvel Studios fans and executives want John Krasinski as Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot, but they haven’t just signed him.

For a long time John krasinski is the number one in the world to lead the new film of The Fantastic Four of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. They also want him to share a screen with his wife in real life Emily blunt that I would play Sue Strom / Invisible Woman. The actor has always been enthusiastic about this possibility, but the actress has already commented that she does not want to join a franchise that requires so much time. So we can only wait to find out who the chosen ones will be.

At least John krasinski it seems that he does not give up and pressured Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios and one of the most powerful people in Hollywood. In a recent interview, he was asked if he used the strategy of getting media attention to get fans to generate conversation online:

“Oh, I didn’t even think about that. But now you make me look really smart. “

“In fact, I felt stupid. I wanted to email Kevin Feige and say: Sorry, man. I wasn’t trying to pressure you. You are the boss”.

The actor talked about just being honest about wanting to play the role.

John Krasinski stated that he is more than happy to speak his mind on topics like this:

“I think I felt like, at times, I was trying to estimate too much how much I have talked about certain things. And then you get older and you just say: I don’t know, I’ll be honest. And my honest answer was like: Hell yeah. I would play Mr. Fantastic. And then people would say: My God. And I didn’t know what the headlines would be. I thought it would be the eighth question of that interview. But it’s true”.

They will soon announce the cast for The Fantastic Four and hopefully John krasinski be among them. While we wait, we can see the three previous installments of this superhero team in Disney Plus by following this link.

