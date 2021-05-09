John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have a salary dispute with Paramount for ‘A Quiet Place 2’

The cinematographic news is constantly assaulted by the different measures that the Hollywood industry is taking to overcome the coronavirus crisis. After the succession of postponed premieres, closed cinemas and suspended filming, it soon became clear that the majors considered streaming as an ideal way to decongest their calendars, leading to such controversial plans as the hybrid model of Warner and HBO Max. The health emergency shows signs of improvement, but has had consequences that until now had not obtained a media speaker: the salaries of the team that intervenes in each film affected by the situation.

In case of A quiet place 2 It is, therefore and according to Bloomberg, current. Paramount had initially prepared a premiere in style in early March 2020; premiere delayed up to three times before being set for the next May 28 (to the Spanish rooms it would not arrive until June 18). What is the problem of May 28? Well, apart from the fact that there are those who consider it a premature date for the cinema chains in the United States to operate with the desired normality, it turns out that it has been programmed in this way when Paramount has made the decision to shorten the window of exhibition in cinemas of its premieres: it has gone from the usual 90 days to 45.

After this time, both A Quiet Place 2 and other imminent great releases (style Top Gun: Maverick or Mission Impossible 7) would be included in Paramount +, a streaming service of the major previously known as CBS All Access of which we still have no news in Spain. The tour in theaters would be shorter (with the aggravating factor of the limitations of its capacity) and this would affect the salaries of its stars, since a very common type of contract in Hollywood relates its earnings to the performance at the box office of the films where they participate. This is how much John krasinski What Emily blunt foreseeably they will charge much less than what was raised more than a year ago.

Krasinski is also the director, screenwriter and producer of A Quiet Place 2, and in addition to his wife Blunt he has the support of several of the film’s producers including the filmmaker Michael Bay. Its objective is for Paramount to review the conditions of its contract taking into account that the collection will be lower than expected (also including the perspective that several viewers prefer to wait to see it in streaming), being at stake “Tens of millions of dollars”. For now, it seems that the major has rejected these claims, but the conflict continues to develop.

In addition to the growing importance of Paramount + in its plans (related to the role of HBO Max and Disney + with respect to Warner and the aforementioned Disney), the major has been dealing with the pandemic so far by selling the distribution rights to several of its films. . It was the case of The Chicago 7 trial (acquired by Netflix) as well as The King of Zamunda or the recent No regrets, released on Amazon Prime. Regarding A Quiet Place 2, it has the incentive that the previous installment raised 341 million dollars based on a budget of 20, but the pandemic has drastically upset these expectations.