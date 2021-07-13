John Kavanagh reveals Conor McGregor suffered ankle injury before UFC 264

The tibia and fibula fracture that Conor mcgregor suffered in the UFC 264 it may have been due to a previous injury.

The Irishman suffered a third loss in his last four bouts with the promotion by losing by TKO (medical decision) in the first round to Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight that closed the PPV Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

At first, everything pointed to the fact that the double fracture responded to a block that Poirier had made. However, John kavanagh, head coach of the Irishman, explained that his pupil had suffered during his camp an ankle injury that was getting worse over time.

“An ankle injury that got worse during this camp,” Kavanagh said during an interview with reporter Laura Sanko (via MMA Fighting). “We did an X-ray. Did that have something to do with (the fracture)? I do not know. We were two weeks ago with Dr. Neal ElAtrache, a well-known orthopedic surgeon here in Los Angeles, for that X-ray. “

McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, revealed on Sunday night that the surgical intervention of his client was a success.

There is currently no estimated time frame for McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

