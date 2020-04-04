The light champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has to defend the belt against the former interim champion Tony Ferguson in the all-star UFC 249, but the fight remains in doubt for now.

At the moment the organization has not spoken, but there is already a fighter who will not enter the event at the last moment, it is the ex-champion two divisions Conor McGregor, according to the words of his coach John Kavanagh.

“There is no chance of that”, said Kavanagh at the show of Instagram from Ariel Helwani. “Ireland is under strict isolation. Conor and I have had no contact. There is no physical interaction in the gym. The gyms are closed. ”

The former lightweight champion of World Series of Fighting Justin Gaethje was revealed as a possible replacement in the fight, but so far nothing has been announced.

Kavanagh assured that McGregor is at a point in his life where the Irish you don’t need to accept fights with little notice.

“To try to rush that together, I don’t think it’s smart.”, said Kavanagh. “He certainly isn’t fighting for what he has food for the next six months. That’s not where his life is. “

UFC 249 It will be held on April 18 in a place to be announced.