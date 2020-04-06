The world of tennis continues in shock at the inexorable advance of the coronavirus, which threatens to perpetuate itself over time with greater or less intensity and make the competitive practice of tennis impossible throughout the season. The sports, social and economic influences of this would be catastrophic and the institutions and players are already positioning themselves in a hypothesis that must be prepared in case it occurs. John Isner He was the last to show a certain pessimism about what can be expected from tennis in this 2020, also speaking about the decision of Roland Garros to change the dates to a week after the US Open.

“Right now everything is a question mark, we cannot predict anything and there is a lot of confusion. I have my personal opinion and I wish I was wrong because it seems clear to me that tennis will be one of the last sports to be able to resume,” said the Greensboro player. His 34 years is a heavyweight in the locker room. “I don’t think any tournament wants to host the first event to be played after this. Health security measures are going to have to be maximum and our sport requires the travel of a multitude of people from very different parts of the world, so the the risk of contagion is much higher. We are scattered all over the world and perhaps a tournament venue has overcome the problem in a while, but people can come from other countries where the situation is much worse, “he reasoned.

It seems evident that it is a solid argument and that the international character of the king of racket sport may be an obstacle to its prompt return to normality. “Maybe we will find countries that put restrictions on the citizens of some countries still, and so it will be really difficult,” he said before addressing the change in the Roland Garros. “They have made a unilateral decision, overlapping with the Laver Cup and generating many problems around that date,” he says.

This season is crazy with everything that is happening and this option does not seem realistic to me. I understand that the tournaments look for the way to be held yes or yes, but it will be difficult, “said a John Isner who referred to the tennis players financial solvency. “Most of the best in the world will be fine, I will not have problems even if it will not be played in many months, but I am concerned to see that many players may be without income. Tennis could be decimated by this crisis if the situation it is prolonged and no economic compensation measures are taken, “he argued.

