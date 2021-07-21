John Isner: “I love playing on this American tour”

The American tennis player John isner He appeared before the media in the mixed zone to analyze what his feelings are before his debut in the North American tournament, where he hopes to be able to reap a good result that will make him climb positions in the qualifying table.

– The decision not to play the Olympic Games to try to climb positions in the leaderboard:

“I think this summer is a very good opportunity to be able to show that I am still good for this. My ranking has dropped a bit and I’m looking to get back up in the rankings. The reason for this decline is that I haven’t played much. I need to prove myself. myself and show that I can return to the level of the last ten years, when I have been regularly in the top 20. I hope to return to that level and I think I can do it, “he said in words collected by the official ATP website .

– The reasons for having moved away from the circuit in recent months:

“I have not played much since the circuit was stopped due to the coronavirus last year. The Tour is totally different from a few years ago due to the pandemic and I have a family and a wife who is pregnant again. There have been things at home in the In the last nine or twelve months I have felt that they have been much more important than tennis. “

– Summer tour of the United States:

“This is a stage of the calendar that I really like. I love playing on hard courts in North America. I’m here again and I hope I can do a good job in the next tournaments. I think I did well by declining my participation for the Olympics. I think I also did well not going to Australia. As I said before, now I dedicate myself to my family and the fact that I have also played the Games before, I made that decision. Now I am prepared to give my best in this Los Cabos tournament , a tournament that I already wanted to play last year, before the tournament was suspended due to the pandemic, “he concluded.