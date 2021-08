John isner this past Sunday he captured the 16th title of his career, of which six have come in the same event. We talk about Atlanta ATP 250, where the American defeated this morning Brandon nakashima (7-6, 7-5) to add his sixth trophy in Georgia, a record that places him at the height of very few. Win the same tournament six times? Active, only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic can count it.