John Hinch, former drummer of the legendary group Judas Priest, dies

John hinch, a former Judas Priest drummer who played on the band’s debut album Rocka Rolla, has died at 73, according to the NME portal.

The musician’s death was confirmed by the band’s leader, Rob Halford, who shared a photo of his former bandmate on his Instagram stories with the caption: “RIP.”

“His style was strong, direct and unique,” recalled Halford. “Today I will play ‘Rocka Rolla’!”

“It saddens me very much to hear that John passed away because he played his role so well in the creation and story of Judas PriestRecalled former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing.

“There are so many memories of funny and crazy times that we all share. John was always so dependable and did his best, including the drums, which looking back can only be described as flawless. The fact that he continued to play until his last day is testament to his skill and dedication to his love of drums. “

Downing continued on his social media: “I want to offer my sincere condolences to John’s family and loved ones from me and all of you forever. Rest in peace, John.

Born on June 19, 1947 in Staffordshire, England, Hinch began his career playing in various bands in the Birmingham area. He first joined Halford in the Hiroshima group before following the leader of Judas Priest in 1973.

Hinch and Halford joined forces with guitarist KK Downing and bassist Ian Hill in the band, and later with guitarist Glenn Tipton. In 1974, the group recruited Black Sabbath and Budgie producer Rodger Bai and recorded their debut LP, Rocka Rolla.

The album was very different from what Judas Priest became, it was more blues rock than heavy metal, but it gave the band its first exposure in the industry.

They toured the LP across the UK and Europe, with Hinch handling most of the band’s conduction and finances, though he admitted later that it was frustrating.

“For me, drumming has become secondary,” Hinch admitted. “It was like, ‘Ok, here we go, we’re on stage,’ and then invariably you had an argument just to argue.

After the tour ended, the band turned their attention to their second album Sad Wings Of Destiny, and it was at this time that Hinch was fired from the band.

Following his stint with Judas Priest, Hinch pursued a career in gang management, working with artists such as Jameson Raid and Scorpions’ Uli Jon Roth.