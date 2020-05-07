Three years ago, John Grisham devised a new formula for success. He abandoned lawyers to write a real book on the beach, sand and everything. It wouldn’t exactly be a new path for some writers, but in the case of Grisham, it was a pleasant surprise, especially since the sand was in a fictional Florida resort called Camino Island, with one of the largest bookstores in the world, manuscripts stolen from F. Scott Fitzgerald, a colony of gossip writers and a sleepy vacation spot. A book starring a woman, Mercer Mann, who placed the book directly in the actress’s country Reese Witherspoon.

Readers who enjoyed Camino Island expected it to be the beginning of a series. Therefore, they must be happy to know that a continuation of the story has arrived, although it is not so light. Camino Winds has a plot involving a ferocious hurricane. It is a book with elements from a more traditional Grisham thriller.

Mercer, who was a fledgling author on Camino Island, is now a literary and commercial success. The romance begins with a dinner celebrating the end of her book promotion tour that took her 34 places and naturally brought her to Bruce Cable’s famous Bay Books. With the authority of a person who has done what he likes for decades, Grisham placed an extraordinary bookstore in Camino, with Bruce, as a good lover of life, running it.

Bruce is so passionate about his work that he is often attracted to writers who pass by. It’s the kind of thing that puts Grisham in trouble in a more thorny sequence, but in Camino Winds, that detail adds to the gossip that hangs over dinner. We felt the southern hospitality in this initial scene, from the table arrangements and the chandeliers to the menu and the conversation.

There is the writer who earns a lot from his books on young vampires, the “sullen poet” who never sells books and is advised to write something more obscene under another name. The thriller writer who was a dynamic lawyer tells fishing stories. And the new contract for two new books signed by Mercer is envied, but celebrated.

So, leaving literary chat behind, Grisham evokes the hurricane and the story in fact. Camino Island is hit hard and Nelson Kerr, the lawyer who became a thriller writer, appears dead. He had an unfinished book. Was he killed for something in his manuscript?

Suddenly, we find ourselves among fallen trees and rubble, and Camino Island, a paradise island, turns into a disaster area. In the midst of all this, Bruce, the writer Bob and Nick Sutton, a young university student who works during the summer holidays at the bookstore, begin their detective work. Nick is a fun character because he inhales criminal novels and is thrilled to start acting as a character in one of these books.

Mercer evaporates in this scenario. And then we stay with these three friends, as Grisham calls them, hunting for “bandits” (a term the book uses a lot). If Camino Island offered a sexy plot hook in the form of Fitzgerald’s manuscripts, the hook in Camino Winds is more serious, more theme-oriented. It has nothing to do with the first book or the bookstore and goes more in the direction of the profit-seeking law school fraud we found in Grisham’s latest legal thriller, Justice at Any Price (Arrow).

Grisham knows how to tell stories like that. And he doesn’t entirely abandon his vacation mentality in this book, even if Camino is hit by the disaster. He devotes a lot of time to Bruce and his friends cleaning up the rubble, but during the year-long story he finds reasons to send them to hotels and restaurants everywhere. But the island, the bookstore and the heroine are the main attractions of the book.

Camino Winds’ intention was to be escapist entertainment, but its timing inevitably gives the book a different resonance. Camino Island will recover, but for most of the book, it is a shadow of what it was. Tourists have disappeared and businesses are struggling. The story involves many patients in intensive care. And Grisham, who is attracted to big issues, but generally keeps politics out of his books, uses the phrase “pull a Trump” to describe a bankruptcy filing in order to evade responsibilities. Camino Winds is timely for this moment, though. / TRANSLATION OF TEREZINHA MARTINO

