With the confirmation that HBO Max will exhibit ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, several actors believed to be leaving the DCEU have guaranteed their permanence in this universe, reason why immediately the actors involved in the other films of this universe have requested their incorporation in their productions and soon we could see Superman in ‘Shazam 2’.

Now that Henry Cavill has entered into a new agreement with Warner Bros to remain at the DCEU, the studio has big plans in mind for the character, since while ‘Man of Steel 2’ will have to wait for now, the Man of Steel is expected to have various cameos in upcoming DC movies, so John Glover has already raised his hand to ask for Superman to be part from ‘Shazam 2’.

In the past, Glover impersonated Lionel Luthor in the popular series ‘Smallville’ which showed the adolescence of Superman and how he became the hero we all know, so the actor expressed that he wants to be part of a production in which the man of steel is already configured as a superhero and now that Cavill is on Returning to the DCEU, Glover has not missed an opportunity to request his appearance in the next installment of Billy Batson.

So, using your Twitter account, the actor texted David F. Sandberg, director of the film, so that Henry Cavill appears in the scene post credits. “Now that Henry Cavill is Superman again and Warner Bros is pouring money like crazy into ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, can we add Henry’s name to the ‘Shazam’ post-credit scene with the great Zachary Levi?” actor.

Previously, Superman appeared in a post-credit scene from ‘Shazam!’ however, Cavill did not impersonate the superhero for agenda reasons. “In the script, we had a little scene with Superman, but we only had a very narrow window to film this scene in school, so we tried to make it work with Henry Cavill, but the schedules didn’t line up, I thought, ‘what do we do? now? We need an ending to our movie, so we did this with our Shazam double in a Superman suit and cut before you see his head and it worked really well, ”Sandberg explained.

This is how Superman will appear in ‘Shazam 2’ and it was recently revealed that the superhero could also be part of ‘Black Adam’ as the man of steel will meet the villain in the post-credit scene of his movie.