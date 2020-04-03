John Frusciante did not let his return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers hinder his solo production. Just a few months after announcing his plans to rejoin the Los Angeles band, the guitarist came with the announcement of the release of his new solo album under his nickname Trickfinger. His new album is named Look Down, See Us, and it came through Evar Records.

Released on March 31, Look Down, See Us, consists of four acid house music tracks. His tracks keep the electronic line he showed at Trickfinger II in 2017, but being slightly more experimental. At the moment, you can listen to these new songs on the Bandcamp page.

For all music lovers of the Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, they should know that Look Down, See Us is the first album of three that they have scheduled to release. A follow-up album called She Smiles Because She Presses the Button will be released on June 3. A third untitled LP by Frusciante will follow later in the year.

5 collaborations that show that John Frusciante is more than the Red Hot Chili Peppers

All three albums are being released by Frusciante’s new label, Evar Records, which he founded with his girlfriend, Marcia Pinna. At Bandcamp, Evar Records describes itself as “An experimental electronic label that emphasizes the genre by challenging transient hybrid musical spaces with music for the brain and body”. And although it sounds a little crazy, the description is quite accurate even for the same music that Frusciante does as Trickfinger.

As for their work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, although their touring plans are currently suspended by the coronavirus, the band is already writing their new album with Frusciante. This was confirmed by drummer Chad Smith in an interview for Rolling Stone.

Look Down, See Us by Trickfinger