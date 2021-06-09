John Dodson makes first fight since firing from UFC

John dodson has found a temporary home for what will be his first fight since being fired from the UFC.

The 36-year veteran, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 14, will head the XMMA 2 this July 30 before Cody Gibson.

MMA Junkie released the information Tuesday afternoon.

Dodson, also a former UFC flyweight belt challenger, was released from his contract with the promotion after suffering a third loss – to Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC 252 – in his last four professional appearances.

In his ten years with the organization, Dodson amassed a 10 – 7 record.

Gibson, 33, is a former UFC (1-3) who has just improved his professional record to 16-7 with a unanimous decision win over Gustavo Erak in the LFA 51 in September 2018.

