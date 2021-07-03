John Dodson had a violent car accident with his family and postponed his return to competition

Two-time UFC flyweight belt challenger John Dodson was involved in a serious car accident with his family that forced him to postpone his return to competition. The 36-year-old veteran, winner of The Ultimate Fighter 14, was to headline the XMMA 2 event card on July 30 against Cody Gibson, in Greenville, SC, in what was to be his return to the cages fight after his departure. from the company headed by Dana White.

Dodson’s manager Ricky Kottenstette posted on social media that “The Magician” and his family were involved in a car accident on Friday night, but were already released from the hospital this morning.

Notice

Photo of John Dodson’s car after Friday night’s crash

The manager provided more information about the situation on a GoFundMe page created to support the Dodsons. In the post, Kottenstette describes the incident as a “near-death accident with the entire family in the vehicle” that occurred while they were traveling to Texas on vacation.

Dodson has been forced to withdraw from his next bantamweight bout on July 30. The fight would have been Dodson’s first since he parted ways with the UFC last September.

The following is the full statement that Ricky Kottenstette made: “We have started this to seek input to help John Dodson and his family. The Dodsons were heading to Texas on vacation to visit family when they were involved in a near-death accident with the entire family in the vehicle. They were all released from the hospital this morning, but will have a difficult month of recovery and financial difficulties ahead of them. They have totaled his family vehicle and sadly, John will no longer be able to fight in his next match on July 30th. We are requesting assistance to help them with their medical bills, financial assistance for being out of work and traveling back to New Mexico. Let’s show these guys some [amor]».

Advertisement