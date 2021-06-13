John Diggle will be important in Batwing’s evolution into Batwoman

The character John Diggle is going to be quite relevant in the coming weeks. David ramsey he puts himself back into the shoes of this mythical character from the “Arrow” series to do almost what we could define as a tour of the different Arrowverse series.

Tonight he will be in the episode 2 × 16 entitled “Rebirth” of “Batwoman”, and along the way he has confirmed that here we will have that jump from Luke Fox to the identity of the hero Batwing. This same week the first official images were released, and it was presumed that it would not take long to see the new hero in action of the DC series.

In new statements by the actor for EW, Ramsey has explained that Diggle will have its impact from the evolution of Batwing in the Arrowverse.

He really help an important character take his next step towards his own destiny of becoming a full-fledged superhero. Diggle has always been the person who can really tap into the humanity of our main characters. That was really what he did for Oliver Queen [de Arrow]. If you remember, the first time we saw Oliver, he was a murderer. She met John Diggle and really tapped into his humanity, and it went further when she met Felicity Smoak. So that talent of actually being able to tap into humanity itself is really part of John Diggle’s superhero power, and that’s what he brings to Kelly Olsen in ‘Supergirl’, and that’s what he brings to Batwoman.

Recall that as Ramsey also explained, Diggle is trying to find out what is going on with him since he had that encounter with the mysterious artifact and a fate that he is not willing to accept.

Diggle’s appearance in today’s episode of “Batwoman” is one of five confirmed appearances for the actor, the others being: “Supergirl,” “The Flash,” “Superman and Lois” (in episode 12), and “DC’s. Legends of Tomorrow ”, although in the latter it will not really be the same character.

Via information | Entertainment Weekly