John Diggle is not yet Green Lantern and different character in Legends of Tomorrow

The other day, the actor David ramsey He spoke of his imminent return to the universe of the DC series of The CW chain, the so-called Arrowverso. The actor from this entire universe thanks to the series “Arrow” will once again put himself in the shoes of John diggle in various DC series. In addition, he will work behind the scenes of some episodes, such as this week’s episode of “Superman & Lois” entitled “Man of Steel” and which he directs.

Recall that the end of the “Arrow” series advanced what would be Diggle’s next story arc, his transformation into Green Lantern / Green Lantern. The consequences of this that we saw last year have not yet been explored, and it seems that it will be time to keep waiting.

In a new interview with TV Line, the actor explained that precisely his next appearances in different episodes of the Arrowverse series will explore the consequences of Diggle rejecting that responsibility that has been transferred to him: becoming a Green Lantern. At the same time, it is confirmed that in his appearance in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will give life to a completely different character, not Diggle. Let’s go by parts.

The John Diggle’s return first appearance It seems that it will be the next month, June 13, on “Batwoman”. This is one of the five confirmed appearances of the actor, being the others: “Supergirl”, “The Flash”, “Superman and Lois” (in episode 12) and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”.

John Diggle turned down the Green Latern ring

Most important of all, it seems that in his next appearance we will not see Diggle become the Green Lantern. On the contrary, we are going to see Diggle dealing with the consequences of rejecting the ring.

Whatever was in the box, [Diggle] declined the offer. Part of the Diggle story is that the last thing you want to do right now is get an invitation from something otherworldly. Because he finally has his family back, and he lost his best friend to something otherworldly. So he declined the invitation of whatever was in the box, but that has consequences, and that story, what he will do next, is part of what we count throughout these four episodes. This is a [vistazo] very, very, very preliminary to what happens from this refusal, and what it means for your destiny. We simply enter the preliminary physical effects of your rejection to whatever was in that box.

The actor makes it very clear that there will be a good future arc here, and the first of all will be to explore the physical consequences of what happened. Ramsey detailed some of the effects Diggle is experiencing after his encounter with the box.

Headaches. Debilitating headaches And he’s hearing voices. He goes to Gotham to get help with this, to see a doctor there, and in the meantime, his ARGUS story continues. His wife is still the head of ARGUS and he is co-director, and that is part of what he brings when he goes to these cities. He is there to assist and help where he can with your access to ARGUS. That is a very important part of who it is.

The actor refers in his statements to a story for four episodes, although his return is confirmed for five. This is because in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” he will not properly play the John Diggle we know.

New character in Legends of Tomorrow

Ramsey’s appearance in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will be somewhat unusual. We even have the first image of his return. According to Ramsey, he will play someone else entirely.

There was some press that came out saying that I play a mysterious character in Legends. Fans linked him to the Green Lantern Corps … But in Legends, he is a different character in everything. It’s a historical figure, a historical figure from the West.

Via information | TV Line