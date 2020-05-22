São Paulo, 22 – American agricultural machinery manufacturer Deere & Co. posted net income of $ 666 million, or $ 2.11 per share, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, ending May 3. The result represents a 41% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year, of US $ 1.14 billion, or US $ 3.52 per share.

Revenue in the period was $ 9.25 billion, 18% less than in the same period last year, $ 11.34 billion.

The company’s net equipment sales also declined, from $ 10.27 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2019 to $ 8.22 billion in the second fiscal quarter of this year, down 20%.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected a net profit of $ 1.95 per share and net equipment sales of $ 7.89 billion.

After the financial results were released, Deere’s shares, traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) pre-market, rose 3.07% to US $ 147.20 at 9:15 am Brasília.

The company’s quarterly result interrupted the positive cycle of increase in net income in the last quarterly period. Revenue, on the other hand, has been interspersing highs and lows since the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Like other companies in the sector, Deere’s performance reflects the difficulties in selling agricultural machinery and equipment with the retraction of investment by the farmer, amidst uncertainties related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the restriction of credit for financing the sector.

Deere attributed the performance in the quarter to the retraction in demand due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. Among the pressures that the company faces on the demand side are weaker sales of forestry equipment in North America and Russia, the decline in sales of agricultural and gardening equipment in Asia due to social isolation measures, especially in India, and the decrease in sales of tractors and combines in South America, according to the company.

In the agricultural and gardening equipment segment, Deere recorded revenue of $ 5.97 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2020, down 18%, compared to the same period last year of $ 7.28 billion. The operating profit of the segment decreased 22%, from US $ 1.019 billion to US $ 794 million. According to the company, sales in the sector declined because of the lower volume of shipments and unfavorable exchange rate pressure, which were partially offset by the review of product prices.

For the accumulated for fiscal year 2020, the company revised its financial results estimates, released on February 22, claiming that the pandemic could adversely affect its results.

Deere now expects net income to be between $ 1.6 billion and $ 2.0 billion, compared to a projection of $ 2.7 billion and $ 3.1 billion. FactSet analysts expect a net profit of $ 2.04 billion for the company at the end of the year. The company also estimates that sales in the agricultural equipment industry are expected to fall between 10% and 15%, compared to a previous estimate of a 5% to 10% drop.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year