John David Washington star in Gareth Edwards film ‘True Love’

As Deadline reports, Golden Globe-nominated actor John David Washington (‘Tenet’) will add a new project with the upcoming New Regency sci-fi film titled ‘True Love’. The 36-year-old actor will star in this film that will mark Gareth Edwards’ return to directing after directing ‘Rogue One. A Star Wars Story’ five years ago.

At the moment hardly any details of this new film are known, although it is said that the science-fiction story will unfold in the near future and that, like ‘Monsters’, its debut film in 2010, it will start from an original idea. from the director.

The film will be written and directed by Edwards and will feature production by Edwards and Kiri Hart, with New Regency participating in the production and financing. It will also mean a new collaboration between Washington and New Regency, since at this time they are also working together on a David O. Russell drama of the time that will feature stars such as Christian Bale and Margot Robbie.

Edwards is at work gathering the rest of a cast with whom to begin filming in the next few months. The filmmaker, also in charge of ‘Godzilla’ in 2014, has spent the last few years studying various projects to see which was the best, finally opting for this script that New Regency acquired at the same time it was released.