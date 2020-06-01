Protests in the United States continue after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Numerous videos of the protests circulate on social networks, there are not a few artists and celebrities who have joined the demand. One of them has beenJohn Cusack, who has shared a video in which he is allegedly assaulted by an agent.

“The cops didn’t like me filming a burning car, so they came after me with batons. Hitting my bike. Here’s the audio.”, the actor wrote on Twitter on May 31, along with a clip in which, although the image is moved, you can hear someone repeatedly shouting “get out of here.”

The interpreter, known by titles likeHi-Fi, 1408, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil or Bullets on Broadway,He has been documenting the Chicago protests online, which followed the Minneapolis protests, where Floyd’s death took place.

“I would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event. It may well be the beginning of the end of the disgusting Trump era – thank God.”It’s like a torrent of outrage, a wave that peaks: in Chicago it was about reaching the Trump Tower all day“The artist later shared.” I’m leaving, I hope you are all safe, it is really terrible out there, but it is what I have seen today, “he concluded.

The actor also later explained that “many of the policemen last night understood the anger of the protesters and did everything possible to reduce escalation during the day and night.” However, he also related that“After the perimeter around the Trump Tower was established and the bridges were raised, it became terrible and violent, the dynamics quickly changed to chaos.”

