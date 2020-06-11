Hellblazer: Rise and Fall by Tom Taylor and Darrick Robertson under the DC Comics Black Label label brings us back to John Constantine.

DC Comics has officially announced Hellblazer: The Rise and Fall, the latest series to be released under its mature DC Black Label imprint. The three-issue miniseries will be written by the best-selling author. Tom taylor and illustrated by Darrick Robertson and will feature the magician, researcher and the occasional antihero John Constantine.

When the body of a billionaire skewered on top of a church tower is discovered, the gruesome discovery only becomes rarer with the appearance of feathered wings attached to its back. Eventually, more bodies begin to appear this way, an inexplicable shower of death and panic that has Detective Aisha Bukhari baffled and searching for answers. Her confusion escalates when her old childhood friend John Constantine appears out of nowhere and agrees to assist her in her investigation. In his search for answers, John will discover a connection between the wealthy that falls from the sky and an unspoken moment in the childhood of John and Aisha. Whether guilty or not, in part of current events, John Constantine is there to save the day. Even if you don’t want to.

The story promises to be spectacular.

According to DC Comics, the current writer for DCeasedTom Taylor promises a twisted book that will give people the John Constantine they want, with the mocking smile, the smoking cigarette, and the answers about any situation or enemy they face. “I love writing characters who tell the truth,” Taylor said in the press release. “John not only tells the truth, but empowers a new one whenever he has a chance … there is something very cathartic in class warfare where the upper class doesn’t win every damn battle.” Along with the ad comes a batch of preview pages, which can be read below:

Created by Alan Moore, Rick Veitch, Steve Bisette, John Totleben, Jamie Delano, and John Ridgway, John Constantine first appeared in The Saga of Swamp Thing # 37 and has been the main character in at least four comic series since 1985 very successful detailing their adventures in the realms of the occult and the supernatural. He has also appeared in a wide variety of additional formats, including the big screen, animated films, his own individual series on NBC, and his current role on the Arrowverse.

Tom Taylor is a successful writer, playwright, and screenwriter known for his work on DC Comics and Marvel, which includes Injustice: Gods Among Us, DCeased, and Suicide Squad. Darrick Robertson is a successful artist who has also done extensive work at DC and Marvel, including Transmetropolitan, Justice League, and his role as co-creator / artist on The Boys. This would be the second time that John Constantine would appear in a Black Label series, having played a major role in Batman: Damned.