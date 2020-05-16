John Collins wants to continue many years in Atlanta Hawks. This was recently confirmed by the Illinois franchise player himself in statements collected by journalist Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the player himself, his intention is to renew this summer with the Hawks. Although he still has one more season left on his rookie contract (and an extension of one more with the qualified offer), Collins believes he can reach an agreement for more money in the next Free Agency, and thus shield their future in Atlanta.

“When we talk about numbers and maximum extensions of money, I think and feel that I can definitely get it here at the Hawks, but obviously I am aware that this is a business and that we don’t always get what we want. However, I am a Hawk and I want belong to the Atlanta Hawks squad for many years, “said John Collins.

“I feel like both me and the franchise have invested in each other, and we both want to see if our investments are worth it or not. I just want to know where I am, what my role is here. I want to know what to expect, and to know if I have to look for new horizons. “

Clint Capela’s arrival to the Hawks on February 4 marked a role change for John Collins in the schemes of coach Lloyd Pierce. The Swiss center is a better complement in the pick & roll for Trae Young. Some teams in the league, from that moment, began to ask Atlanta about a possible transfer by Collins.

– PLAYER OF THE DAY – John Collins vs #MFFL 35 PTS | 17 REB | 2 ROB | 2 TAP And another one of the Hawks! This time JC gives us Shaq-worthy numbers to beat Dallas at home.

We will have to keep an eye on ATL … Honorable mentions:

Giannis: 31P 17R

Ayton: 28P 19R

Harden: 38P 7A pic.twitter.com/FHhMsk7vnm – The Dynasty (@DynastyBasket) February 23, 2020

