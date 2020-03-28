Firefly Funhouse at Wrestlemania

John Cena vs Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36 will be a Firefly Funhouse match. Both fighters will face each other in a thematic combat in the showcase of the immortals.

Firefly FunHouse with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt welcomes us to another week with the Firefly FunHouse. We see Bray talking to his puppets and then preparing a kind of smoothie with ingredients like self-love or “unnecessary opinions”, and with the latter he introduces one of his puppets into the blender. After making the smoothie, he takes a drink and starts talking about John Cena. Bray challenge John Cena to a Firefly Fun House match in WrestleMania 36.

WWE Wrestlemania 36 card

The following WWE Wrestlemania 36 card is rumored, as many matches could change:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre.

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. ¿??

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair.

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson).

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega)

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler.

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton.

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans.

Elias vs. King Corbin.

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) (with Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro) vs. Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak).

Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) vs. Otis (with Tucker).

