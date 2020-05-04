John Cena visits a 7-year-old boy who fights cancer. Not even the coronavirus pandemic prevented John Cena from making this little hero happy.

The coronavirus pandemic has not caused John Cena has stopped in his contribution to make the little ones happy and again he was back with the Make a Wish people this past weekend.

John Cena has granted over six hundred wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and his latest kind gesture is one that really talks about the man and not the character that tells the WWE Universe to “never give up.”

On Sunday May 3, 2020, John Cena visited David Castle, 7, at his home in Odessa, Florida. David is currently battling Wilms’ tumor, a type of cancer that begins in the kidneys. He was diagnosed with the tumor on October 25, 2019.

In the style of John Cena did not show up empty-handed and brought back many memories for the boy, including two WWE championship belts, jerseys, John Cena signature merchandise including caps and wristbands, and more.

Cena surprises 7-year-old battling life-threatening illness in Florida

According to a WFLA report in Tampa, Pasco County Fire Department officials made the surprise visit possible. David, who will be eight years old next Sunday, has many months of radiation and chemotherapy. According to her mother, Tammy Miller, she has already undergone various tests and surgeries.

