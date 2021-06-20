John Cena reveals why he made so many bad movies

John Cena Reveals Reason He Made So Many Bad Movies | Instagram

The famous actor and fighter John Cena has revealed a series of things that has quite surprised his fans, because although he is well known in the world of cinema, unfortunately he has been in several bad films.

The truth is that John Cena has been in many movies and they are preparing some great projects.

Unfortunately they have all been winners, as Cena commonly used to appear in vastly different movies.

Now he understands why some of those older projects weren’t the best, because his heart wasn’t in it.

While speaking to Insight with Chris Van Vliet, John Cena made it known that he first took on acting as a business decision.

Steve Austin was supposed to star in The Marine, yet he didn’t want to make the movie at all.

It was then that Cena agreed to do the project on the premise that he would sell more seats to WWE events.

Whether or not that happened is debatable, as Cena had two weeks to prepare for that first starring role.

John Cena went on to say that at first he didn’t have the right attitude about acting because he just wanted to get back to WWE and nowadays he spends more time in Hollywood and seems to have changed in WWE.

I started making movies as a business decision. Steve Austin was supposed to do The Marine, it happened. Vince said, ‘Hey I need you to go to Australia’, this was two weeks before the shoot as he explained that if we can strengthen WWE Studios, we can strengthen attendance at WWE live events. “

“So we can make buildings bigger and be more spread out. I was like, ‘This guy is on to something, okay, let’s do this so he can get back in the ring!’ That was the wrong approach and, in turn, I made a lot of bad movies. “

John Cena will likely return to WWE very soon and wraps up filming for the Peacemaker HBO Max series in Canada during the first week of July.

That will certainly give him plenty of time to get back in time for SummerSlam and he’s rumored to have a match in the works against Roman Reigns on August 21 in Las Vegas.

John Felix Anthony Cena, Jr. is an American exculturist, actor, rapper, and professional wrestler who has worked for WWE since 2002.

During his WWE career, Cena has won a total of 25 championships, with 16 reigns as world champion.

He is the second fighter to have 16 official world reigns along with Ric Flair, he is also a five-time United States Champion and four-time world champion in pairs.

He was the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match (2012) and has also won the Royal Rumble twice (2008, 2013) and the Elimination Chamber three times (2006, 2010, 2011).

Cena is fourth in cumulative days as WWE Champion behind Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, and Hulk Hogan.

In addition, he has headlined several WWE pay-per-view events, including being WrestleMania 22, WrestleMania 23, WrestleMania XXVII, WrestleMania XXVIII, and WrestleMania 29.