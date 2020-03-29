John Cena mocks Bray Wyatt on social media. With one week left until their match at Wrestlemania, things heat up.

It seems that things between Cena and Wyatt are warming up for Wrestlemania 36 to be held next Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5.

As we already know, both fighters will meet in a fight inside the Firefly Fun House of Bray Wyatt as announced this last Friday on the SmackDown program.

It seems that John Cena is not too worried about this at the moment and that he is willing to play those mental games that are also given to Wyatt even if it is through social networks and is that the 16-time WWE heavyweight champion A photo of Wyatt when he debuted on the main roster of the company under his character of Husky Harris has been uploaded to his Instagram account this afternoon.

We must remember that at that time in WWE, John Cena was in a rivalry against Wade Barrett that he was the leader of Nexus, and that on some occasion Harris & Michael McGillicutty (now known as Curtis Axel), appeared to cost Cena the fight, as happened in the PPV, Hell in a Cell, where the defeat meant that John Cena had to be part of Nexus for a while.

