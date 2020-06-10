John Cena It matched the donation made by the K-Pop group, BTS, last Saturday and also the donation of a million dollars that the followers of the group known as Army made to Black Lives Matter.

John Cena donates a million dollars to Black Lives Matter

Variety’s Jeff Banjamin announced last Saturday that the Korean K-Pop group BTS and its label Big Hit Entertainment had donated a million dollars to Black Lives Matter.

Less than a day later, the group’s fan group, known as the Army, had matched the group’s $ 1 million and had also donated it to the cause.

And yesterday it was John Cena who matched the figure and donated a million dollars to Black Lives Matter, saying it was an honor to join the BTS Army and make this great donation

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation # ARMYMatch1M – John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

John Cena later explained the reason for this donation.

Change is never easy because it leads us to admit that our efforts and methods can fail to a point of severe distortion. Be brave and open-minded right now. Welcome ideas and few excuses. Change is scary, but in the long run it can bring much more joy to everyone.

Cena declared himself a fan of the group in a television interview.

“It started to interest me, because they are the first Korean band that manages to connect with everyone. They have fans all over the world. I’m involved in the entertainment industry and I asked myself, ‘How did they achieve that?’ “He said. “I started listening to his music and discovered that his songs had messages about self-love, self-reflection and feeling comfortable despite being different”

