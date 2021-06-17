John Cena doesn’t clarify how the Suicide Squad and Peacemaker fit in with the rest of the DC universe

John Cena is clearly excited to play Peacemaker in the new movie. “The Suicide Squad” / “The Suicide Squad” and the upcoming HBO Max spinoff series coming in 2022, and he’s not afraid to share that excitement.

One of the biggest questions since it was announced that there would be a new film about the Suicide Squad, the group of antiheroes and villains of DC Comics, was how it fit in with respect to the film that was released in 2016, if it was a continuation (sequel) or of a reboot. The director himself and the producers have explained that although it is a continuation film in a certain way, at the same time it will not be necessary to see that film to understand it. There are character comebacks, but they don’t see it as a sequel either.

Asked in a new interview, John Cena has followed the same line, to limit himself to applauding without regard for the wonderful approach that director James Gunn has given to the film:

Perception is everything, and I am not going to change your perception. But I will offer mine. Suicide Squad is neither a sequel nor a reboot. The Suicide Squad is the Suicide Squad of the brain of one of the most incredibly twisted creative minds that I have had the pleasure of knowing how it is in James Gunn. James is very gifted in many ways. The great thing about what’s going on with the Suicide Squad is exactly what you say. People are waiting for it to be something. But no one is ready to see this movie. Everybody needs it in their life, trust me. But no one is ready to see what it is. No one.

Seizing the moment, they have asked him how the future “Peacemaker” series fits in with the rest of the universe of DC movies and series, but there does not seem to be a clear and firm answer:

It is a fairly wide network, very wide. I know people high up in the executive branch are probably looking for brand synergy and growth and all that. We have almost finished filming, we almost have everything in the can. It is fun. You might think I’m the main character, but we have an all-star cast and everyone is great.. I think it’s going to be good for the way people view the elements of the DC Universe. That he continues to weave the web and advance the DC Universe, that depends on you. But I think it will be an incredible, incredible journey.

Via information | The Observer